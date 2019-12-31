Max Property Group Reaches Market Cap of $420,697.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $420,697.00 and approximately $70,901.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031836 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000723 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 299.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005520 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003895 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000718 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

