Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $172,058.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058671 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00572261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00234151 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

