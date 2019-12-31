Maximine Coin (MXM) Price Tops $0.0118

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 105.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Maximine Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. During the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $19.42 million and $1,769.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.