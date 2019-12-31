MediBloc [ERC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $73,617.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, DEx.top, Coinrail and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.78 or 0.06024715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001293 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Cashierest, IDEX, Bittrex, CPDAX, Upbit, Kryptono, Coinrail, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

