MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01808717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.02856444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00578702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00620219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062913 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00382498 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.