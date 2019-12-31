MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, MediShares has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $496,096.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

