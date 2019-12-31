Megacoin Market Cap Tops $55,093.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $55,093.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,381,237 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

