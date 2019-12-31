Menlo One Hits Market Capitalization of $121,069.00 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Menlo One has a total market cap of $121,069.00 and $20.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one.

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

