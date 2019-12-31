MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0032 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. MIB Coin has a market cap of $225,812.00 and $5,206.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001308 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,411,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,109,181 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

