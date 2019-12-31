Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.59. Middleby has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,401,000 after buying an additional 66,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

