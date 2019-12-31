Mincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $121,060.00 and approximately $5,184.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00584188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,119,641 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

