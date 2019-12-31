MINDOL Price Hits $3.13 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00043256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market cap of $532.29 million and $2.47 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00579015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001142 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

