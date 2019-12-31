MineBee Market Cap Reaches $46.28 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and $495,299.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MineBee has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

