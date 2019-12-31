MintMe.com Coin Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $61,980.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 521,590,617 coins and its circulating supply is 171,590,313 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

