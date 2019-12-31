Mirai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $491.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market cap of $2,480.00 and $491.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00642058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001315 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

