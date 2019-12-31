Mirai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $479.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Mirai has a market cap of $2,504.00 and $479.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00642203 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001100 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

