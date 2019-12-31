Mithril Ore (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $155,198.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $12.00 or 0.00164712 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $155,198.00 and $511.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00339269 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013768 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003499 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

