Mithril Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $363,139.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007244 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, BitForex, HitBTC, Bithumb, LBank, DigiFinex, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

