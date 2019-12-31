Mixin Trading Down 3.8% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $177.98 or 0.02463097 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $83.48 million and $47.73 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,031 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

