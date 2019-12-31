MMOCoin Market Cap Hits $262,064.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $262,064.00 and approximately $5,805.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065520 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,284,390 coins and its circulating supply is 60,536,386 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

