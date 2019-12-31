Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 424,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

