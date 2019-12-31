Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and LBank. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $612,493.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.