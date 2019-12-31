Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $26,255.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $26,255.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,861,808 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

