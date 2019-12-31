MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $820,537.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $50.95 million and $820,537.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00010747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Zaif, QBTC and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.01806807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02854903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00579965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00624538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062726 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00383944 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Zaif, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Fisco, QBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

