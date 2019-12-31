More Coin Price Hits $0.0302 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $60,431.00 and $378.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, More Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.