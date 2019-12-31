Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Hits $3.53 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $11,629.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, GOPAX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moss Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,390,132 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land.

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.