Neblio Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $140,597.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,882,884 coins and its circulating supply is 15,268,778 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

