NEM Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. NEM has a total market cap of $297.31 million and $13.21 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and Kuna.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Zaif, Binance, Bitbns, Liquid, Huobi, B2BX, Iquant, CoinTiger, COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Kryptono, Kuna, Koineks, Bittrex, Exrates, Indodax, Bithumb, Poloniex, Crex24 and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

