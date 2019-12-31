Neo Hits One Day Volume of $366.46 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $630.80 million and approximately $366.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinnest, DragonEX, COSS, TDAX, ZB.COM, Tidebit, Binance, Liquid, BitForex, Koinex, BitMart, BigONE, Bitinka, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Ovis, Huobi, CoinBene, Bibox, Cryptopia, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

