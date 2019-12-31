NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 109,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 177.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

