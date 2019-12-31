New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Argus

Investment analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 328,828 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

