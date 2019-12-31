Newton Coin Project (NCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,355.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $75,355.00 and $9.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,324,855,860 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.