Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

