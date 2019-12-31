Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $101,177.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

