NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.10. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910,916 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIO by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

