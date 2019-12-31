NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NiSource stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. NiSource has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,342,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,258,000 after acquiring an additional 537,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,498,000 after acquiring an additional 499,607 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,436,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

