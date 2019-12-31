Nitro Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $20,022.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

