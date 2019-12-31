Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0007

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $259,901.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Bitrue and Zebpay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, Upbit, BITBOX, Bittrex, WazirX, Binance, Bitrue, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Zebpay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

