Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,931,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,240,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,661,000 after buying an additional 718,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,102,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.