NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.40. 3,676,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,147. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

