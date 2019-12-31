NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.76. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

