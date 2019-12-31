Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $2,837.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.38 or 0.00213232 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,679 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.