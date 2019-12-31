Octoin Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,568.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $3,863.00 and $17,568.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

