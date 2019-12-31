Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 79,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

