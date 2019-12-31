OLXA Hits Market Cap of $189,737.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. During the last week, OLXA has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. OLXA has a total market cap of $189,737.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OLXA Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset.

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

