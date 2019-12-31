OLXA (OLXA) Market Cap Reaches $192,357.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. OLXA has a market capitalization of $192,357.00 and $2.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLXA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. During the last week, OLXA has traded up 47.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

