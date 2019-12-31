Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.31.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

