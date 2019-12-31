OneLedger (OLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,824.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 1% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $368,824.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, UEX, CoinEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.