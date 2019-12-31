Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013899 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

