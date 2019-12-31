Ouroboros (OURO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,076.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $261,076.00 and $8,660.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,551,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,944 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

